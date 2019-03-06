

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to moderately lower opening for Wall Street.



Investors are still hopeful that U.S. and China would reach a consensus on trade and tariff.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly down.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 47.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 11.50 points.



The U.S. stocks ended Tuesday slightly lower. The Dow slipped 13.02 points or 0.1 percent to 25,806.63, the Nasdaq edged down 1.21 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,576.36 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.16 points or 0.1 percent to 2,789.65.



On the economic front, Automatic Data Processing or ADP's Employment Report for February will be published at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 180,000, down from 213,000 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's International Trade for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $57.6 billion, versus deficit of $49.3 billion in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week the Crude Oil Inventories declined 8.7 million barrels and Gasoline declined 1.9 million barrels.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will participate in a moderated question and answer hosted by Columbus Partnership of Columbus, Ohio at 12.00 pm.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver a speech on 'The Economic Outlook: The 'New Normal' Is Now' at the Economic Club of New York, followed by audience Q&A at 12.10 pm.



Federal Reserve's Beige Book, the report on economic conditions is used at FOMC meetings, will be issued at 2.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Dollar Tree Inc. recorded revenue of $6.21 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $6.36 billion in the prior year.



Asian stocks finished mostly positive on Wednesday. Chinese shares soared on stimulus hopes. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 47.85 points or 1.6 percent to 3,102.10, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 76.00 points or 0.3 percent to 29,037.60.



Japanese shares fell further from three-month highs as investors fretted about U.S.-China trade issues and fresh tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid signs that North Korea is restoring part of a missile launch site.



The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 129.47 points or 0.6 percent to 21,596.81, while the broader Topix ended down 0.3 percent at 1,615.25.



Australian markets ended sharply higher. GDP grew an annual 2.3 percent, the slowest pace since mid-2017 and confounding expectations for a 2.5 percent increase. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 46.30 points or 0.8 percent to 6,245.60 in thin trading, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 45.40 points or 0.7 percent at 6,326.80.



European shares are trading mostly lower. France's CAC 40 is down 9.29 points or 0.25 percent. Germany's DAX is declining 29.64 points or 0.26 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 19.29 points or 0.27 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 8.50 points or 0.09 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.14 percent.



