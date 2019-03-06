Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-06 / 14:00 *HQ Equita strengthens leadership team and initiates a generation change * - Christine Weiß appointed Managing Director - Frank Schäfer, Matthias Tabbert and Florian Wiemken become Partners - Focus on succession planning and investment in SMEs Bad Homburg, 6 March 2019 - HQ Equita, the mid-cap buyout arm of HQ Capital and a successful partner for small and medium-sized enterprises in the German-speaking area for about three decades, strengthens its management team and initiates the generational change. Christine Weiß, who joined HQ Equita in 2006 and became a Partner in 2014, is appointed Managing Director of HQ Equita. Frank Schäfer, Matthias Tabbert and Florian Wiemken are appointed Partners. Frank Schäfer has been part of HQ Equita's Investment Team since 2012. During this time, he was involved in the management and successful sales of ISOLITE and MEN. Most recently, he completed the acquisitions of r2p Group and Open Access (Sydney). Matthias Tabbert has over ten years of experience in the mid-cap buyout business and joined HQ Equita's Investment Team in early 2011. He has worked on various portfolio company acquisitions and exits, including WindStar Medical and Well Plus Trade. Florian Wiemken has been a member of HQ Equita's Investment Team since 2012 and has been involved in numerous transactions over the past seven years, including the acquisition, management and successful sale of Rovema Group. Torsten Krumm, who has been responsible for leading the generation change at HQ Equita and has successfully strengthened its management team, will head the Investment Committee in a new role in the future. The team has been working together successfully for many years and has been instrumental in the development of HQ Equita. With the generational change and the support of Managing Director and Partner Hans J. Moock, who has been working for HQ Equita for more than 13 years, continuity in the management of HQ Equita will be ensured. "As an experienced and proven team, we are optimally positioned to further develop HQ Equita. Together, we will continue to consistently realize attractive investment opportunities and support the growth strategies and development of our portfolio companies in a sustainable manner", says Christine Weiß. "The generation change is the next logical step in HQ Equita's onward development as a specialist for primary investments in SMEs," says Dr Bernd Türk, Managing Director of HQ Capital. "These appointments lay the foundation for stability and continuity. I am pleased to work with this dynamic team." With the strengthened management team, HQ Equita intends to expand its existing relationships with entrepreneurs, enhance its investment focus and raise its profile in the market. For three decades, HQ Equita has been an expert for succession solutions and investments in medium-sized companies in the German-speaking area. *About HQ Capital* *HQ Capital* is a global alternative asset manager that has been investing in private equity and U.S. real estate on behalf of institutions and family offices since 1989. With approximately $12 billion in assets under management and more than 145 employees across 10 offices worldwide, HQ Capital has the platform and experience needed to effectively allocate capital in private markets. *HQ Equita* is HQ Capital's private equity direct investment arm. We have developed into an established and trusted partner for middle-market companies with approximately $1 billion of capital invested in over 30 small- and medium-sized enterprises in the German-speaking DACH region since 1992. *Media contact:* Ulrich von Rotenhan Head of Communications & Investor Relations HQ Capital +49 6172 401 818 press@hqcapital.com *Investor contact:* Jan Herwig Head of Legal & Investor Relations HQ Equita +49 6172 9441 227 jan.herwig@hqequita.com End of Media Release Issuer: HQ Capital GmbH & Co. KG Key word(s): Finance 2019-03-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 784295 2019-03-06

