One Stop Systems, Inc.: OSS to Present at the Second Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 12

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance computing, has been invited to present at at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference being held on March 12-13, 2019.

The LD Micro Virtual Conference is one of the nation's largest independent virtual conference for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 40 names presenting. The conference will also feature variety of speakers discussing topics of interest to investors. The event is designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of industry sectors.

OSS president and CEO, Steve Cooper, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). He will discuss how the company's award-winning specialized hardware and software solutions for high-performance computing is winning major OEM and government contracts.

The company recently announced it expects to report record results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter, OSS expects record revenue of approximately $14 million, up more than 100% versus the fourth quarter of 2017, and with this setting the stage for strong momentum going into 2019.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor section of OSS website under "Calendar of Events." During the Q&A portion of the presentation, webcast participants may submit questions via the webcast player.

For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation, risks associated with meeting and maintaining ISO certification standards, maintaining performance standards, continuing to fill purchase orders, impacts, costs and other features in our product lines and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

