Gridiron BioNutrients Inc.: Gridiron BioNutrients Announces the Opening of its Corporate Headquarters in Carson City Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Gridiron BioNutrientsTM (OTCQB: GMVP), a nutraceutical innovator specializing in Cannabidiol ('CBD') health and wellness products to the individual and sports and fitness markets announces the opening of its corporate headquarters in Carson City, Nevada. Gridiron plans to develop its operations including sales and marketing and research and development out of its new corporate headquarters.

Tim Orr, President of Gridiron BioNutrients commented, 'Nevada provides the unique combination of a zero inventory tax, a robust transportation infrastructure, geographic proximity to the west coast and a favorable state regulatory environment to operate a cannabis business; our new corporate headquarters is an important step towards realizing our business development and growth, we intend to expand our sales and marketing capability from Carson City, which will include an inbound and outbound call center. The new location will be the first of many important developments for Gridiron in 2019.'

Tim further stated, 'Our industry continues to undergo significant changes including the recent passing of legislation redefining hemp to include extracts, cannabinoids and derivatives, which will permanently remove hemp from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). As local and state legislatures, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), finalize their regulations for hemp, we believe Gridiron is well-positioned to market and expand our innovative CBD product lines throughout the US and internationally.'

About Gridiron BioNutrientsTM

Gridiron is focused on the development and commercialization of high-quality innovative CBD products within the health and wellness marketplace. Gridiron strives to formulate and design products that maximize the human body's potential enabling individuals to heal faster, train longer and recover quicker.

About AGroSportTM

AGroSPort is a leader in the sports hydration market, providing athletes with safe, nutritional products while helping maximize their overall performance. The company is committed to supporting the intense, informed athlete with delicious, targeted sports nutrition products using cutting-edge, clinically studied ingredients during training and competition. AGroSport's products are formulated with natural ingredients.

Contact:

Email:

ir@gridironmvp.com or info@gridironmvp.com

To be added to the Gridiron email distribution list, please email info@gridironmvp.com with GMVP in the subject line.

Official Website:

www.gridironbionutrients.com; www.gridironmvp.com

Brands :

www.gridironbionutrients.com; www.gridironmvp.com

www.agrosport.com

Follow us:

Facebook @gridironmvp & @Agrosport1

Instagram @gridironmvp & @Agrosport

Twitter @gridironmvp & @Agro_Sport

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend' and similar expressions, as they relate to Gridiron BioNutrients Inc. (the 'Company') or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Gridiron BioNutrients, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538049/Gridiron-BioNutrients-Announces-the-Opening-of-its-Corporate-Headquarters-in-Carson-City-Nevada