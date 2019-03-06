FinMason Launches in Great Britain

Pound Sterling currency support within acclaimed investment analytics as a service platform marks firm's continued international expansion

BOSTON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a rapidly-growing fintech firm operating one of the largest investment analytics platforms in the world, today announced the launch of a pound sterling version of their acclaimed investment analytics service platform. This pound sterling enhancement marks the latest step in FinMason's international expansion plans.

The new production environment will enable British financial services firms - and US-based companies with operations in Great Britain - to leverage FinMason's robust investment analytics to enhance their offerings with pound-based data. US firms interested in expanding to British markets can also take advantage of FinMason's new capabilities to facilitate the process and accelerate their timelines. The pound sterling marks the third currency-support added to the FinMason platform beyond the US dollar, joining the Euro and the Canadian dollar.

"Great Britain has a booming fintech scene," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "Established firms are looking to rapidly add new features and functionality to their platforms while startups are racing to build out their core offerings. With FinMason pound sterling analytics, both will be able to accelerate their development and get to market quicker, ensuring that their clients and prospects are receiving the tools and services they need to succeed as promptly as possible."

The new base-currency analytics can be accessed by simply changing three letters in the API address, enabling global firms to use the same code base across all currencies. FinMason is committed to implementing additional currencies as demand grows. This announcement follows Fusion Capital Management's recent selection of FinMason analytics to enhance their Fusion Elements platform.

ABOUT FINMASON INC.

FinMason is one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms. The Boston-based financial technology firm provides access to more than 700 calculations on every publicly-traded asset in the world, delivered through one simple API. Developed by FinMason's team of seasoned data practitioners and nine Ph.D.s, the cutting-edge platform delivers institutional-grade analytics in milliseconds via two core products: FinRiver - a lightning-fast API that delivers any analytics anywhere in your platform with just a few keystrokes; and, FinScope - a bulk-processing platform that can analyze millions of portfolios every night for compliance screening and performance attribution. For more information, visit www.finmason.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.