Wall Street Marijuana FundOne major development so far in 2019 is how Wall Street has taken notice of the marijuana industry. Banks, analysts, investors; the whole lot of them are finally waking up to the potential locked away within the developing industry.And that brings us to the latest Wall Street marijuana fund, Altitude Investment Management. The New York City-based firm is trying to raise over $100.0 million for its second cannabis fund. (Source: "A marijuana venture capital started by alums of $2.7 billion hedge fund Longacre is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...