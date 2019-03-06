CNH Industrial N.V.: São Paulo Fire Department is "International Firefighting Team of the Year 2018"

This year's prestigious Conrad Dietrich Magirus Awards Ceremony for outstanding firefighting operations was held last Friday evening, March 1, 2019 in front of a packed Congress Centre in Ulm, Germany. Fire departments and distinguished guests from all over the world were invited to attend the 6th edition of the high profile event.

London, March 6, 2019

The Conrad Dietrich Magirus Award - also known as the "Oscar of the Firefighting Industry" - is divided into three categories: International Firefighting Team of the Year, National Firefighting Team of the Year and the Special Prize for Social Engagement. It is conferred by Magirus, the global firefighting brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI).

This year the São Paulo Fire Department, Brazil was delighted to take home the prestigious award of "International Firefighting Team of the Year 2018" for its firefighting operation in a high-rise building. The top three international nominees also included the Prague Fire Department, for its mission at an historic hotel, as well as the Mexico City Fire Department, which was honored for its work after an earthquake. The title of "National Firefighting Team 2018" was won by the Volunteer Fire Department from Treuenbrietzen, Germany for its operation fighting a large forest fire, while the "Special Prize for Social Engagement" went to the Volunteer Fire Department from Waltershausen, Germany who received the award for its 100 km charity run.

The Conrad Dietrich Magirus Award recognizes outstanding efforts and courageous missions from fire departments around the world bringing them to the attention of the general public and demonstrating to a wider audience the daily importance of firefighters in our society.

Perfect teamwork is the distinguishing feature of the "International Firefighting Team of the Year 2018" who, on May 1, 2018 battled a fire which in seconds had engulfed a 25-storey high-rise building in the center of São Paulo. In a joint effort, and working for nearly 300 hours, the 170 strong team of the São Paulo Fire Department fought to control the fire and bring to safety those who were living in the building as it collapsed around them. With its submission, the São Paulo Fire Department prevailed against the best teams from all over world making them worthy winners of the coveted Conrad Dietrich Magirus Award. A visit to the best-known fire brigade in the world, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), awaits the winners.

The "Special Prize for Social Engagement" was won by the Volunteer Fire Department from Waltershausen, Germany for its 100 km fire department charity run. The prize also includes an individual firefighting training course at the Magirus Fire Fighter Academy in Ulm, Germany.

An expert jury comprising Paul Baxter, Commissioner Fire and Rescue New South Wales, Michel Bour, Secretary General of the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services "CTIF", Danielle Cotton QFSM, London Fire Brigade Commissioner, Hermann Kollinger from the Upper Austrian Firefighter Association and Editor of "BRENNPUNKT" magazine and Markus Görtler Security Manager Germany at Magirus Ulm chose the best international applications which were then published online for the public to vote for. The entry that received the most votes from the jury and the online voters, was declared the winner.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments