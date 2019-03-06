Jumio Corp.: Jumio Enters the Latin America Market with End-to-End Identity and Authentication Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider (https://www.jumio.com/), today announced that it has established a new sales office in Brazil. The office will be focused on the fast-growing Latin American market and the appointment of Samer Atassi as regional director will spearhead the company's regional expansion. Jumio is building on its longstanding commitment to serve fintechs, financial service organizations and sharing economy companies of all sizes by establishing a Latam regional sales center to strategically serve those sectors.

At Jumio, Atassi will focus on expanding the company's client base, growing relationships with existing clients (which include some of the largest financial institutions in Brazil and Mexico), and cultivating a sustainable channel network. Atassi has more than 25 years of experience in international sales, channel development and marketing management focused on the Latin America market. Before joining Jumio, Atassi worked at NetScout Systems, Network General and 3Com. At NetScout, Atassi managed all aspects of the business in Latin America (sales, marketing, HR, operations, channel and pre-sales). This included strategic planning, sales forecasting and creating and educating the go-to-market strategy of the region.

"With more than 1,000 fintech startups and a large unbanked population, estimated at 210 million, in Latin America, we're targeting Latam for its untapped market potential," said Harnish Patel, Jumio's VP of Americas. "Jumio's end-to-end verification solutions will reshape the region's traditional banking landscape. These macro trends, coupled with Samer's proven Latam track record, will justify the company's investment in one of our most strategic geographies."

This move builds on Jumio's regional expansion which began in August 2018 when Jumio SAS started operations in Barranquilla, Colombia. The operations center, which employs more than 400 identity professionals, was Jumio's first Latin American office and is being leveraged to help verify the government-issued IDs and identities of Jumio's global customer base.

Jumio is well positioned to serve both the fintechs and established banks who are mandated to provide Know Your Customer (https://www.jumio.com/kyc-compliance/)(KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (https://www.jumio.com/aml-compliance/) (AML)-compliant identity verification services to millions of people in Latin America. Jumio's regtech solutions are helping to ensure that compliance is not a cumbersome and difficult process for its growing number of Latin America customers, including Kubo Financiero, BTG Pactual and Tecnología en Entretenimiento Caliplay.



Beyond financial services, the launch of Jumio's Latam hub presents tremendous opportunities for businesses and the partners who serve them - particularly those who operate online - to minimize the risk of identity fraud, account takeover, tax evasion, corruption and terrorism financing.

Jumio is the global leader in end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions that help businesses fight fraud, meet compliance mandates and streamline the onboarding (new online account setup) process. Jumio uses a proprietary mix of augmented intelligence, AI, machine learning, 3D liveness detection and expert human review to quickly and reliably verify a user's online identity and definitively answer if they are who they claim to be.

The company recently announced Jumio Authentication (https://www.jumio.com/authentication) which extends the use of identity proofing techniques beyond new-account use cases to login, account maintenance and high-risk transactions. Together with Jumio Identity Verification, Jumio Authentication leverages the same biometric technology (e.g., a 3D face map) for initial enrollment and for future user authentications. These innovative solutions, paired with our growing partner community, are expected to drive triple-digit Latam growth in 2019.

