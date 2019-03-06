SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Road Freight Transportation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The road freight transportation services market is poised for an exponential growth on both the global and regional scale in the coming years. Factors such as the improving bilateral trade and increasing focus on developing the road infrastructure in the emerging nations are contributing to the accelerating spend momentum of the road freight transportation services market. However, an unstable wage structure of the truck drivers is increasing complexities for category managers to devise stable pricing strategies to suit the dynamics of this market. Read the Free Sample of this road freight transportation services market intelligence report to know the procurement best practices that can aid in identifying cost-saving opportunities.

Automobile enterprises in the US are known to procure low price vehicle components from Mexico and have the majority of their component manufacturing assemblies in the country. This is resulting in a greater frequency of cross-border transport between the two countries, which is creating substantial demand for road freight transportation services market. Brexit-induced political instability is causing a major slowdown in the growth of most of the business and industrial sectors in Europe who are known to use road freight transportation services extensively. This is impeding the category growth in the region.

This road freight transportation services sourcing and procurement report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers that are impacting pricing strategies and critical category management and procurement best practices insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for road freight transportation services. This report also highlights the current supply market developments and supplier selection criteria to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Supplier must adopt technologies such as route optimization and traffic management systems to reduce their transit time and the overall transportation cost," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This road freight transportation services market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in impacting the category pricing strategies. They include:

Use of mileage program can help buyers to maximize cost savings

Rise in wages of truck drivers is a major concern for the industry

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier selection criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Road freight transportation services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Pricing strategies and supplier selection criteria

Category management enablers

Procurement best practices

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

