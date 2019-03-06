American Diversified Holdings Corp.: The CBD Klub Enters Agreement With Red Desert Farm, LLC To Cultivate Medicinal Quality CBD, The Agreement Provides For Up To 40 Acres Of Hemp Production

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today that www.TheCBDKlub.com has entered an agreement with Red Desert Farms, llc a Southern Utah HEMP Farming operation. The agreement projects to grow up to 40 acres of Hemp which will be eventually be processed into medical quality CBD for the 2019 growing season.

The initial projections for up to ten acres of hemp production is estimated to generate approximately $1mm in revenue. We are further evaluating a larger scale projected production schedule of up to 40 acres depending on demand from prospective buyers of the fall harvest.

All information on the terms and conditions can be found at www.ADHCTERMSHEET.com

Red Desert Farms, llc has received state licensing allowing for hemp cultivation. The agreement provides for ADHC to provide financing and other consulting services to process and market the harvest. Red Desert Farms, llc will farm the land and handle all aspects of the cultivation process.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for ADHC and www.TheCBDKlub.com to enter the Hemp production and cultivation business. The projections are very attractive in terms of limited investment capital required and potential profitability," commented ADHC.

Revenue and profitability projections can be found in more detail at www.ADHCTERMSHEET.com.

This transaction is expected to be finalized in the near term and more information communicated to shareholders in the near future.

On the federal legislative front, US Senator and 2020 Presidential Candidate Corey Booker D-NJ has proposed new legislation to fully legalize marijuana through out the US. Senator Booker was joined in sponsoring this bill with Co Presidential Candidates: Elizabeth Warren D-MA, Bernie Sanders, D-VT, Kamal Harris, D-CA and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-MN. The bill know as The Marijuana Justice Act will fully legalize Marijuana in all 50 states and de-schedule THC from the DEA as a Schedule 1 Drug.

For more information on the MARIJUANA JUSTICE ACT Please see.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/1689

"The Marijuana Justice Act will finally unshackle US cannabis business from the conflicting and arcane federal policy. ADHC will be in optimal position to capitalize on this legislation and achieve tremendous growth," commented ADHC.

American Diversified Holdings Corporation ("ADHC"-OTC) is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. The company is composed of two divisions.

AURACIS is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com.

www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique E-commerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

