Long Island Capital Alliance to Hold AgTech, Food and Beverage Capital Forum on March 8, 2019

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the program for its AgTech, Food and Beverage Capital Forum to be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, including the keynote speakers, presenting companies and investor and industry panelists. The capital forum will feature:

presentations by companies, including five Long Island and New York-based enterprises, which are building business in the rapidly evolving agricultural technology, food and beverage industries; and

a discussion with panelists representing several leading consumer-focused investment community and industry professionals.

Five companies in the AgTech, Food and Beverage sectors will present their business plans to an audience that will include venture capital firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and angel and high net worth investors. Each of the companies selected by LICA for presentation at the capital forum possesses significant prospects for explosive growth.

A panel of industry investment professionals and other business leaders will review the presentations, offer their insights on the presenters' prospects for success and provide expert commentary on investment conditions for the relevant sectors. Corey Massella, LICA's President and a partner at the accounting and professional advisory firm of UHY LLP in New York City, will moderate the investor panel.

AgTech, Food and Beverage Capital Forum on March 8, 2019 -- Participants

Keynote Speaker:

Doug Whitcomb, Chief Product Officer and Founder of Whitsons Culinary Group: Mr. Whitcomb oversees the company's Purchasing, Nutrition and Menu Development. An entrepreneur in the truest sense, he continues to research and implement ways in which to harness the culinary team's creative talent, focus on new product development and develop innovative menus that help its customers lead healthier lives.

Presenting Companies

Crepini: A company focused on developing healthy alternatives to breads & wraps. Based in Brooklyn, NY.

Subtle Tea Company: Creator of ready-to-drink, 100% organic tea with no preservatives and very little sugar. Based in Centereach, NY.

Coffee SavR: An organic product crafted to extend the life of brewed coffee by slowing down the deterioration process. Based in Lindenhurst, NY.

LIQS Cocktail Shot: The world's first single serve cocktail shot. Available in 5 delicious flavors, including Lemon Drop and Orange Cinnamon. Based in New York, NY.

MunchMoney: The easiest and most cost-effective way for employers to reward their teams through food perks. Based in New York, NY.

Panel of Investors:

Mark Elenowitz: Mr. Elenowitz is the CEO of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC and BANQ®, a leading electronic broker-dealer. He integrates a successful entrepreneurial background with extensive financial services and capital markets experience to advise clients on financings and acquisitions. Mr. Elenowitz is also Managing Director of TriPoint Capital Advisors, LLC. He is the recipient of several entrepreneurial awards and has been profiled in BusinessWeek and on CNBC.

William Hayde: Mr. Hayde is the principal fund manager for Waterside Capital Advisors and its Interim Opportunity Fund. Investments are made in emerging companies in the consumer goods, food and beverage areas. He also is the Executive Partner and co-founder of InterContinental Beverage Capital, a NY-based merchant bank focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. A Wall Street professional with over 25 years of experience, he has served in the investment banking and securities sector with a track record of successfully raising a significant amount of growth and acquisition capital for middle market companies and facilitated mergers, acquisitions, financial restructurings and divestitures.

Robert Hussey: Mr. Hussey is a seasoned financial, marketing, and operations executive focused on advising private equity and institutional investors. He founded and managed the first NASDAQ IPO and ultimate sale to News Corp of POP Radio, which became the country's largest direct broadcast satellite network. He is currently the Lead Board Director of CPXi, a top 10 US independent digital media company.

Elisabeth Muehlemann: Ms. Muehlemann is a respected Business Outreach Associate for New York State's Empire State Development, an organization with a mission to promote a vigorous and growing state economy, encourage business investment and job creation, and support diverse, prosperous local economies across New York State through the efficient use of loans, grants, tax credits, real estate development, marketing and other forms of assistance. She is a graduate of Colgate University with a degree in environmental geography.

LICA is hosting the AgTech, Food & Beverage Capital Forum on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear a panel of industry experts discuss financing alternatives for emerging food, beverage and agricultural technology companies. Investors receive complimentary admission.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

