DNI Metals Inc.: DNI Metals - Update

DNI Metals Inc. (DNI: CSE; DNMKF: OTC) ("DNI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update:

Environmental Licenses

The Public consultation meetings for DNI's Vohitsara and Marofody projects were held on February 22nd and 23rd.

DNI and the Office National pour l'Environnement Madagascar, ("ONE"), completed two days of technical reviews at Vohitsara and Marofody properties on December 6 and 7.

As per DNI's press releases on November 8 and 20, 2018 the ONE must complete two site visits, a Technical review, and a Public consultation, both now have been completed.

The ONE group comprised of a panel of four people, from the following government offices;

ONE coordinator Ministry of Mines Ministry of Water Bureau des Directions Régionales de la Population (DRPPSPF)

Additional government officials that attended the meetings.

L'Adjoint au Chef District Mayor of the Commune Two Counsellors The President's of both Marofody and Vohitsara

As part of the technical review, the ONE sent an official letter to DNI, asking for clarity on certain items. DNI has responded to all the technical questions.

DNI has entered into property purchase negotiations with selected Vohitsara land stakeholders required for mine development. Ninety-Nine percent of the people in the area want to see DNI develop a mine.

It was also decided at the public consultation meetings, that a committee would be formed to order to set the land lease prices, the compensation for crops and compensation for any residences that need to be moved. The Committee will be made up of representatives from the local villages, DNI, and government officials from the ministries of Land and agriculture.

Resource Estimate

Micon completed a site visit Jan. 28th through February 2nd, 2019.

During the site visit, it was realized that channel samples taken from trench 3, located approximately 500 metres north-east of the most northernly drilled holes, had never been sent to the laboratory for testing. From February 5th through the 8th, 83 samples from trench 3, and an additional 218 samples that had been misplaced from road cuttings and the drilling were split, and prepped, under the supervision of DNI's consulting geologist and qualified person ("QP"), Jannie Leeuwner. Dan Weir, DNI's CEO, and Raymond Borida, DNI's CSR consultant, prepared all the documents for exportation. The samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada for assaying on February the 18th. AGAT has completed the testing on a rush basis, and the results are in the process of being compiled, by Jannie and Micon.

This additional data will be used in the Resource estimation.

Surrender of part of Mining Claim in Alberta

A new Biodiversity Stewardship Area ("BSA")- Wildland Provincial Park, is being created in Alberta. DNI received $500,000 in compensation for the surrendering of part of permit no 930806412. Please see the link below for information on the new park.

https://www.albertaparks.ca/albertaparksca/about-us/public-consultations/archives/bsa-wildland-provincial-park/

DNI owns 5 permits in Alberta, numbers 930806406, 930806407, 930806408, 930806410, and 930806412. Information on the DNI's Alberta permits can be found at:

https://www.energy.alberta.ca/AU/Services/Pages/InteractiveMaps.aspx

Sale of Utah Gold Royalty

DNI has sold its Utah gold royalty for U$50,000, the money will be wired to DNI shortly.

DNI owned a 0.05% NSR on certain mining claims in Utah, USA.

DNI - CSE

DMNKF - OTC

Issued: 122,398,403

Forward-looking Statements

