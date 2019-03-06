Ardent Partners report ranks supply-chain innovator as best-in-class solution provider

Leading research and advisory firm Ardent Partners identified Tradeshift, the leader in supply-chain payments and marketplaces, as "Best-in-Class" in its recently released 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor.

The Ardent Partners ePayables Technology Advisor is designed to help accounts payable (AP) and finance leaders navigate the ePayables provider landscape, accelerate the RFP or solution selection process, and maximize the value generated from investments in AP automation (or ePayables) solutions.

This report analyzes and assesses the primary ePayables solution providers in the marketplace today and serves as a resource for AP organizations seeking to automate and transform invoice and payment processes. Readers can use this report to identify and select ePayables solutions that best align with specific requirements and budget.

"By ranking Tradeshift as Best-in-Class for ePayables, Ardent Partners confirms our leadership position in the AP space," commented Tradeshift CEO and co-founder Christian Lanng. "Ardent's clients are looking for guidance for procurement, marketplaces, and payables solutions, and this report puts us at the forefront of ePayables solutions."

In addition to ranking Tradeshift's payable technology solutions as Best-in-Class, the Ardent Partners report ranked the company as the leader in "provider strength." Tradeshift ranked in the top three for "solution strength," with identified company strengths including modern and highly usable solutions, supplier enablement activation, platform and marketplace, and B2B payments and supply-chain financing.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation. Ardent Partners actively covers the supply management marketplace and produces research to help business decision-makers understand industry best practices, how to improve performance, the technology landscape, and how to identify the best-fit solutions for specific needs.

