Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 6
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 5 March 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1338.34
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1330.46
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1369.60
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1361.72
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/