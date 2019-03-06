Uptick Newswire Hosts Pressure BioSciences, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss the Company's Recent Breakthrough in Making CBD Oil from Hemp Water Soluble

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO ) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. The Company's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, joined Stock Day host Mr. Everett Jolly to discuss the Company's progress in developing its unique and proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform, and the use of this platform to process Hemp CBD Oil into a water-soluble 'nanoemulsion'.

A short video of the UST process and its ability to make Hemp CBD Oil water soluble can be seen on the Pressure BioSciences website (www.pressurebiosciences.com).

Mr. Jolly began the interview by reminding listeners that he had been saying for months that PBI was severely undervalued and that investors should consider adding PBIO to their portfolios. He then pointed out that PBIO has had a very exciting few weeks on the market, during which time the stock's volume had increased 10x or more and the stock price had nearly doubled. He concluded his opening remarks by stating that he felt the stock still remained significantly under-valued, even at these new levels.

Mr. Jolly then asked Mr. Schumacher to remind listeners what the Company does. Mr. Schumacher commented: 'We are a technology company. We are focused on incorporating the significant benefits of high-pressure in our products, which are mainly comprised of instruments and associated consumables.' He continued by stating that the Company has over 200 customers - many of whom are well-known bio-pharmaceutical companies, academic laboratories, and world-class research scientists and that these customers have purchased over 300 high-pressure instruments to date.

Mr. Schumacher shared that the high-pressure applications and technologies offered by the Company represent a major paradigm shift from laboratory and processing methods of just a few years ago and that this issue has made it difficult for the Company's products to be accepted by research scientists. However, with publications and presentations from Key Opinion Leaders on the features and benefits of PBI's pressure-based products finally taking root after years of education and a multitude of supportive data, sales are increasing, interest in PBIO has never been higher, and the future looks bright for our Company.

Mr. Schumacher then highlighted the Company's newest technology platform, Ultra Shear Technology (UST), which he said combines very high pressure with intense shearing (cutting) forces, resulting in a proprietary processing method unlike anything on the market today. As an example of the power of the UST method, he used the example of oil and water - generally, they do not mix, but after processing with UST, during which time oil drops are broken down into tiny droplets far smaller than the original large drops. Subsequently, the oil becomes water-soluble and readily mixes with and disappears into the water. Mr. Schumacher stressed that this ability to make oil go into water is based on physics (cutting the oil drops into minuscule droplets) and not chemistry (no need to add a lot of chemicals).

Mr. Schumacher further stressed that this capability is incredibly useful in the CBD space, and has generated a lot of excitement. This is because CBD comes out of the cannabis plant in an oil, but because animals (including humans) are unable to digest oil very well, and because the CBD molecule is inside the oil drop, very little of the CBD is actually absorbed when CBD Oil is ingested. Conversely, when CBD is presented to the body in tiny droplets (as a 'nanoemulsion' after UST processing), the absorption rate is dramatically higher. Mr. Schumacher indicated they believe that UST is the answer to one of the major problems in CBD infused products today - how to make CBD Hemp Oil water soluble.

Mr. Schumacher reiterated that the Company had released a short video illustrating this process and showing its water solubility in a press release on February 13th of this year.

Mr. Jolly then asked if PBI had seen an increase in interest because of the recent UST accomplishments, as well as its successes in other parts of the business. Mr. Jolly used as an example the news released earlier in the day regarding a new partnership with The Steinbeis Centre in Germany, and the revolutionary technology that the Company was developing with this world-renown German research center. Mr. Schumacher commented that just in the past week he had received over a dozen calls from U.S. and Canadian companies, research scientists, and investors, and that most (but not all) of the calls related to UST and the ability to use this novel technology platform to make nanoemulsions in the cannabis and other potentially lucrative fields of use.

The absorption of CBD from plant oil is a major problem that concerns many throughout the CBD industry. To that end, Mr. Schumacher stated, 'Companies are looking to make CBD oil water soluble in a natural way, one in which you do not need to add a lot of chemicals to make the oil soluble. That is exactly the path we are taking. We use physics (not chemistry) to break the CBD oil drops down to tiny nano-particles, which keeps them in solution. In addition, our recent data indicate that we do not lose or change any of the CBD in the starting material throughout the entire UST process. Those data are very important.'

Mr. Schumacher then stated that the Company had released data on February 21st to prove that the UST method had sheared the Hemp Oil down to tiny, nano-particles and that no CBD was lost or changed in the process.

Mr. Schumacher closed by stating, 'We're not a cannabis company. We are a platform technology company. We believe our proprietary UST platform can help make many products better, not just in cannabis but in many additional industries as well, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and food and beverage. All of our recent successes, in both our new UST and in our existing PCT and BaroFold technology platforms, make us very excited for all stakeholders in PBIO.'

