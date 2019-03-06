Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 6
Date:6 March 2019
Company: Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
6 March 2019
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Claire Whittet and Martin Whittet
|b)
|Position / status
|Claire Whittet - Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
Martin Whittet - PCA
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
GG00B1YQ7219
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|04/03/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - Sterling
Enquiries
Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001