SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Robotic Arms Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Most of the enterprises in the manufacturing sector are installing robotic arms at their production facilities for functions like picking and placing, palletizing, material handling, transferring parts and components, assembling of components, and machine tending. The exponential growth of the manufacturing sector is consequently entailing an impressive category spend momentum for the robotic arms market. To combat the spiraling labor costs, SMEs are replacing the human workforce with robotic arms, which is further boosting the category growth scopes to a great extent. Request your Free Sample copy of this robotic arms market research report here!

The electric vehicle industry in the US is exhibiting rapid installation of robotic arms at their facilities to cater to the exponential demand for electric cars. This is largely contributing to the category spend growth rate in the US. However, the recent slowdown in the smartphone manufacturing sector because of the imposition of high tariffs on the products will impede the category growth during the forecast period. Technological strides that are being made in APAC is widening access of the organizations to robotic arms to boost production efficiency. In terms of spend, APAC contributes about 60% of the global category spend of the robotic arms market.

This robotic arms sourcing and procurement report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, pricing dynamics, strategic sourcing, and risk assessment insights. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Buyers must assess the financial stability of the prospective supplier. This will aid in ascertaining the supplier's ability to promise supply assurance during the contract tenure," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This robotic arms market research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Buyers can enhance cost savings through LCCS, bundling, and long-term contracts

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials such as steel and plastic will impact category growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category offer information on critical cost drivers that impact the pricing dynamics across different regions. The report provides information on strategic sourcing, risk assessment, and supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Robotic arms

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Pricing dynamics and risk assessment strategies

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Strategic sourcing insights

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

