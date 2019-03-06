The Internationalization Strategy of IOAEX Trading Platform Stepping Into a New Milestone

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / The IOAEX digital assets contract trading platform continues to promote its internationalization strategy. After it set the Singapore Operations Center in mid-2018, IOAEX cultivated deeply in the Southeast Asia market. As of the end of 2018, the daily trading volume of the IOAEX platform has been ranking in the top three of the Southeast Asian cryptocurrency futures contract trading platforms, and top ten in the global futures contract exchanges.

In 2019, the IOAEX shifted its strategy to the European region. Since the trials were launched in Italy and France in January, the number of registrations and transactions has soared. IOAEX platform plans to set up an European operation center this year, aiming to enter the top three in Europe in two years.

IOAEX platform is dedicated to providing a safe, convenient, stable, and low transaction cost platform for global cryptocurrency contract trading users. The platform has been known for its professional services and first-class system user experience since it was operated.

IOAEX Digital Assets Trading Platform is headquartered in Cayman, it is a globally famous integrated platform for digital assets contract trading, focusing on cryptocurrency futures contract trading. IOAEX platform has a professional and experienced blockchain technology and operation team. The core members of the technical team have many years of experience in the blockchain field, and they are also the early faithful believers of blockchain.

