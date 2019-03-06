

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector job growth in the U.S. slowed in the month of February after spiking in January, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said private sector employment increased by 183,000 jobs in February after soaring by an upwardly revised 300,000 jobs in January.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 189,000 jobs compared to the addition of 213,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, noted small business job growth saw a significant slowdown as firms continue to struggle with offering competitive wages and benefits.



Employment at small businesses inched up by just 12,000 jobs, while large and mid-sized businesses added 77,000 jobs and 95,000 jobs, respectively.



'The economy has throttled back and so too has job growth,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'The job slowdown is clearest in the retail and travel industries, and at smaller companies.'



Zandi added, 'Job gains are still strong, but they have likely seen their high watermark for this expansion.'



The report said employment in the service-providing sector increased by 139,000 jobs, while the goods-producing sector added 44,000 jobs.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to rise by 180,000 jobs in February after jumping by 304,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent.



