WCP Solutions, a Wholesale Paper Products Company, Relocates One Of Its Locations from Redding to Sacramento, California

WCP is Up and Running at the New Location and Ready to Work With Even More Customers Throughout the Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / The founders of WCP Solutions, a company that offers wholesale paper products, janitorial supplies, equipment and other solutions, are pleased to announce that they have relocated their Redding, CA location to Sacramento.

To learn more about the new Sacramento location and/or to reach one of the members of WCP's team, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/location/sacramento/.

As a company spokesperson noted, this market was previously served by the company's Redding location. Now that the team from WCP Solutions is settled into the new space in Sacramento, they are pleased to be working with their previous customers - and they can definitely take on plenty of additional business.

"Over the past 88 years, we have built our success on excellent service, and we strive to maintain the highest integrity levels with our suppliers and customers," noted Ed Allen, President of WCP Solutions, adding that Sacramento provides them an excellent market to expand their services and becomes the company's 13th location.

"Our new warehouse is conveniently located at 600 Sequoia Pacific Boulevard, where our services will be most effective to your needs. Please come by and see our new home and meet our team."

The fact that WCP Solutions is doing so well and expanding will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with them over the years. Since the company first opened back in 1930 - as West Coast Paper Company - they have earned a well-deserved reputation for offering a variety of high quality wholesale products, along with providing outstanding customer service.

Since their very first day in business, WCP Solutions has believed that business is built on relationships. Exceptional service is at the core of everything the team does at the Sacramento location, as well as WCP's other locations, and they strive to develop long-lasting relationships with both suppliers and customers.

About WCP Solutions:

WCP Solutions is a local wholesale provider of fine paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial and facility supplies, food service supplies, and equipment integration solutions. They are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and strive to maintain the highest level of integrity with their suppliers, customers, and employees. WCP Solutions has been family owned since 1930. For more information, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/.

WCP Solutions, Sacramento location

600 Sequoia Pacific Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95811

Contact:

Customer Service

info.sacramento@wcpsolutions.com

916-447-1000

