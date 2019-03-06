Inaugural "Sea: The Future" Conference to Discuss New Maritime Challenges, Technologies and Solutions

- Conference, organised by Windward, will take place at Trinity House, London, on May 22

- Confirmed Speakers include Lord Browne, XL Innovate's Tom Hutton, SOA's Daniela Fernandez

LONDON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, a world leader in maritime risk analytics, today announced plans to hold a conference on May 22 called Sea: The Future, focusing on challenges, technologies and solutions for the maritime ecosystem.

Confirmed speakers include former BP CEO, The Lord Browne of Madingley; XL Innovate Managing Partner, Tom Hutton; Lloyd's Register CTO, Nial McCollam; BLOC CEO Deanna MacDonald; Aon CEO of Commercial Risk Solutions, Lambros Lambrou; EY Vice-Chairman, Shaun Crawford; and Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) Founder & CEO, Daniela Fernandez.

Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward, said: "For too long, the maritime industry has shied away from publicly discussing the challenges and tough choices it faces. The Sea: The Future conference aims to change that. it'll bring together senior executives and decision-makers from disparate parts of the maritime ecosystem to share ideas and expertise; and discuss how new data, new technologies, like AI, and new approaches can help us interact with the seas in a more efficient, profitable, safer and sustainable way."

L1 Energy Executive Chairman, Lord Browne, said: "Engineering has always enabled humankind's relationship with the sea; from the building of the first sailing ships to the automated systems that choreograph today's vast seaborne trading network. That is why I am delighted to take part in an event which explores how future innovations will shape the maritime world."

Lloyd's Register CTO, Nial McCollam, added: "Lloyds Register has helped shape the shipping and maritime world for over 250 years - undoubtedly we are in a period of intense change driven by geopolitical, economic, technological and environmental factors. For this reason there is an even greater imperative to facilitate higher levels of collaboration. Sea: The Future is a great way of achieving this."

Sea: The Future will hold its inaugural event at Trinity House, a Grade I listed, neoclassical building whose rich maritime heritage and focus on the safety of shipping make it an ideal setting for this event.

For more information, see: www.seathefutureconference.com

About Windward

Windward partners with organizations to help improve their understanding of maritime risk, enabling them to take better actions to manage it. The company's unbiased, data-driven risk insights are based on actual ship operations. They're available on-demand, helping customers make the best decisions. Based in Tel Aviv and London, Windward is backed by world-renowned investors, including XL Innovate, Aleph, Horizons Ventures, Marc Benioff and Lord Browne. To learn more, visit: http://www.wnwd.com

