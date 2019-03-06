BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the March Edition of Gigabit Magazine

NORWICH, England, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norfolk-based digital media company, BizClik Media, has published its latest edition of Gigabit magazine .

This month's magazine takes an exclusive look at how companies across the globe are adopting technologies like AI, Big Data and cloud computing to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

The Gigabit cover star this month is technology giant Siemens. With Saudi Arabia gearing up for its Vision 2030 strategy, Rainer Speh, CTO of Siemens Saudi Arabia, reveals how the firm's cloud-based IoT operating system, MindSphere, is helping to make this vision a reality.

"MindSphere isn't just a platform; it's about co-creation," explains Speh. "Together, we discover their pain points and then co-create solutions that perfectly fit their needs."

Elsewhere in the magazine, Satish H.C., EVP and Head of Data Analytics at Infosys, highlights how data analytics may offer endless opportunities - but challenges like the skills gap might stand in our way.

On top of this, Gigabit also sits down with Verizon Connect's Sergio Barata to discuss how, in an age where tech disruptors reign supreme, fleet management is more important than ever.

Elsewhere, HARMAN International talks about how the firm is reshaping the audio landscape and Toshiba describes how digital transformation will revolutionise the workforce of tomorrow.

For Gigabit's top 10 ranking this month, the magazine looks at the most valuable telecommunication companies in the world, as well as rounding up this month's must-attend events.

Don't forget to also read the exclusive digital reports on AXA, Uniper, Air Malta, Travelex and more.

The latest issue of Gigabit can be read here.

