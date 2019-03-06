Marijuana Market Gains
Continuing along in our series of retrospectives in the marijuana stock market (see OGRMF stock here and CGC stock here), we're now taking a look at another industry powerhouse, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB), in our ACB stock prediction for 2019.
The company would have netted investors a 1,600% return had they invested in it three years ago. On a $1,000 buy, that would mean a gain of $16,000 in three short years. That's one hell.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Continuing along in our series of retrospectives in the marijuana stock market (see OGRMF stock here and CGC stock here), we're now taking a look at another industry powerhouse, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB), in our ACB stock prediction for 2019.
The company would have netted investors a 1,600% return had they invested in it three years ago. On a $1,000 buy, that would mean a gain of $16,000 in three short years. That's one hell.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...