

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 21-year-old American reality television personality, model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner became the world's youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes billionaires' list.



Kylie, the youngest among the Kardashian sisters, made it to the richest list for the first time with a net worth of $1 billion.



Kylie Cosmetics, the cosmetic company she founded just three years ago, had an estimated sales of $360 million in 2018, boosted by a 9 percent rise in revenue last year.



She beat Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's record, who hit that mark when he was 23.



A socialite and social media personality, Kylie has starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007.



Forbes estimates Jenner's company is worth at least $900 million.



'I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back,' Jenner told Forbes.



There are only 8 people under the age of 30 in Forbes' 2019 list of 2,153 billionaires.



Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos topped the list for the second year in a row, with his net worth increasing to $131 billion, up $19 billion from 2018, thanks to a rise in the online retail giant's stock price.



He is followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates at number 2, with a total fortune of $96.5 billion, up from $90 billion last year.



Although his total fortune fell to $82.5 billion, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet still maintains the No. 3 spot.



Forbes' 33rd annual World's Billionaire List reveals a drop in the total net worth of billionaires.



For only the second year in a decade, both the number of billionaires and their total wealth shrank, proving that even the wealthiest are not immune to economic forces and weak stock markets, the business magazine says.



The US has 607 billionaires, more than any other country. China has the next largest number with 324.



