Pullach (ots) - IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, has been recognized by the F.A.Z. Institute as an innovation leader in Germany. IFCO ranked a top position in the category "Conveying, Packing, Storage". The award proves the innovative strength of IFCO and its reusable plastic containers (RPCs).



For the study "Deutschlands Innovationsführer" (Germany's Innovation Leaders), 33,000 German companies were analysed with regard to their innovative strength. The study is based on data from the European Patent Office and was conducted by Prognos on behalf of the F.A.Z. Institute and in cooperation with the IMWF Institute for Management and Economic Research.



"Our spirit is to improve our products and services towards a better supply chain that serves all. We are very proud that the F.A.Z. Institute has recognized our innovative power and named us a German innovation leader", says Wolfgang Orgeldinger, CEO of IFCO SYSTEMS. "In the past years, we have put a lot of emphasis on product development leading to the creation of product families like our Lift Lock RPCs which ensure easy and save handling. Our innovations also reduce our customers' environmental footprint and bring the benefit of RPC systems to other industries beside fruit and vegetable, like bakery and meat."



