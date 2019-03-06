At the request of Alzinova AB, 556861-8168, Alzinova AB's shares will be traded on First North as from March 11, 2019. Short name: ALZ ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 7,529,822 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0007413455 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 170095 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556861-8168 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommision AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommision AB on +46768-532822.