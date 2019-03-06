sprite-preloader
Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf.

Attached are the proposals to the Bank's Annual General Meeting which will be held on 20 March 2019 at 16:00 Icelandic time at the Bank's head office, Borgartún 19.

More detailed information regarding the meeting is available on the Bank's website www.arionbanki.is/gm.

Attachments

  • Arion banki AGM 2019 Proposals (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a5139b1e-350d-478d-bf89-0d0632ee2559)
  • Arion Bank Remuneration Policy AGM 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ee71f8d-fb83-4311-a680-093c0905f93b)

