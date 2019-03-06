Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf.

Attached are the proposals to the Bank's Annual General Meeting which will be held on 20 March 2019 at 16:00 Icelandic time at the Bank's head office, Borgartún 19.
More detailed information regarding the meeting is available on the Bank's website www.arionbanki.is/gm.
Attachments
- Arion banki AGM 2019 Proposals (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a5139b1e-350d-478d-bf89-0d0632ee2559)
- Arion Bank Remuneration Policy AGM 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ee71f8d-fb83-4311-a680-093c0905f93b)