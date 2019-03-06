Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest finalises announced transaction of 17.800 m² built-to-suit centre for production and distribution activities at logistics hotspot Borchwerf II in Roosendaal

As announced previously, as at 7 November 2018 Intervest Offices & Warehouses signed a turnkey purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 17.800 m² new-build project at the expansive Borchwerf II industrial site in Roosendaal. This state-of-the-art building was delivered as planned as at 1 March 2019 and transferred to Intervest for the amount of € 16,9 million altogether.

