In his letter to stakeholders, Bob Fast, CEO, drew attention to strong underlying trading performance in growing markets:

"We had another year of strong execution, growing revenue by 9% to €565m. We continue to retain and attract new customers while improving our operational delivery. With a new shareholder supporting us, we are in a strong position to further grow our business and our returns."

In his review on financial performance, Malachy Mc Enroe, CFO, focusing on financing and costs added:

"2018 was another year of strong trading performance which showed both robust revenue growth and improved EBITDA margins. We successfully completed our sale to I Squared Capital and refinanced and expanded our principal funding facility. We have a solid and flexible base to grow and navigate any economic downturn which might arise over the coming years"

The full TIP Trailer Services annual report is available at:

https://www.tipeurope.com/about-us/annual-report/

About TIP Trailer Services

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP Trailer Services is one of Europe and Canada's leading equipment service providers, specialising in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provides these to transportation and logistics customers across Europe and Canada. TIP services customers from 90+ locations spread over 17 countries in Europe and Canada.

