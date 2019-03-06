APRIL: 2018 annual results Furthering strong and profitable growth momentum

Sales of €997.2m, up 7.4%

Current EBIT of €77.8m, up 12.2%

Forecast current EBIT growth of 4-7%

APRIL: 2018 annual resultsFurthering strong and profitable growth momentum

The APRIL group posted 2018 consolidated sales of €997.2m, up 7.4% compared with reported figures for the previous year, while current EBIT rose 12.2% to €77.8m.

Following this announcement, APRIL CEO Emmanuel Morandini made the following comments:

"The strong performance recorded in 2018, the return to growth across all key indicators and the organic growth of our core business reflect the very good work done by all our employees over the last three years to put APRIL group back on track towards sustainable and profitable growth. We therefore expect to see, for year 2019, current EBIT growth of 4-7% compared to 2018.

We have now entered a new phase of our development, by committing to in-depth transformation and expanding the multi-brand aspect of our distribution model, particularly in loan insurance, while continuing to focus on our key businesses1.

The marketplace we plan to roll out in loan insurance is a prime example: more than a distributor, APRIL aims to become the preferred partner for insurers and brokers to work together in a simple and effective way. Customers will therefore have access to a wide range of quality offers, ensuring that they always find a solution tailored to their requirements."







Group (IFRS - €m) 2018 2017 Change Consolidated sales 997.2 928.4 +7.4 % Gross margin2 451.5 428.4 +5.4 % Financial income 9.2 11.0 -16.5 % Current EBIT 77.8 69.4 +12.2 % EBIT 73.9 64.9 +13.9 % Net income (Group share) 28.2 39.6 -28.8 % Earnings per share (in €) 0.70 0.98 -28.6 %

The Board of Directors met on 6 March 2019 to approve APRIL's company and consolidated financial statements. The audit procedures for the consolidated financial statements have been completed and the certification report is currently being prepared.

GROUP

APRIL consolidated sales for 2018 came to €997.2m, up 7.4% on reported data compared to 2017. Premiums increased by 10.5% to €460.6m, boosted by growth in both Health & Personal Protection (up 12.5%) and Property & Casualty (up 7.7%). Commissions were up 4.9% to €536.6m, including a stable performance in Property & Casualty (down 0.4%) and a 7.9% increase in Health & Personal Protection commissions.

Like-for-like3 growth amounted to 5.4%, including the impact of a -€4.0m exchange rate fluctuation and a €21.3m consolidation gain. Insurance premiums rose by 10.5% and brokerage commissions by 1.5%, including a stable performance in Property & Casualty (down 0.7%) and a 2.6% increase in Health & Personal Protection.

The 5.4% increase in gross margin, to €451.5m, is due to the increase in both brokerage (up 5.5%) and risk-carrying operations (up 5.0%). This increase was mainly driven by the acquisitions made in 2017 and 2018, including La Centrale de Financement, Pont Grup and Benecaid, and by organic growth in both divisions' brokerage business.

Net financial income amounted to €9.2m, down €1.8m year on year.

Current EBIT, up 12.2% to €77.8m, an improvement on the set target due to the increase in the brokerage gross margin.

Non-current items amounted to €3.9m and relate primarily to disposals and restructuring carried out during the period. Accordingly, current EBIT rose 13.9% to €73.9m.

After a €28.8m tax charge and a €15.0m provision for tax contingencies, net income (Group share) came to €28.2m, compared to €39.6m in 2017.

HEALTH & PERSONAL PROTECTION

Health & Personal Protection (IFRS - €m) 2018 2017 Change Consolidated sales 623.4 567.7 +9.8%

+6.7% LFL Gross margin 282.0 266.0 +6.0 % Financial income 9.1 7.0 +30.1 % Current EBIT 82.8 75.0 +10.4 %

The Health & Personal Protection division reported a 9.8% increase in sales comprising a 7.9% increase in brokerage commissions as reported (up 2.6% like-for-like) and a 12.5% increase in premiums as reported and like-for-like.

The increase in insurance premiums was driven by strong growth in the individual (seniors and self-employed) Health & Personal Protection and group health insurance portfolios.

The increase in brokerage commissions is primarily due to strong performance in individual Health & Personal Protection and in international health insurance, particularly in France and Asia.

The Health and Personal Protection gross margin increased 6.0% to €282.0m, mainly due to growth in individual and expatriate health insurance.

The division's current EBIT amounted to €82.8m, up 10.4% year on year. This growth is driven by the increase in the division's gross margin and is the result of the work carried out over the past three years to ignite a sustainable and profitable growth momentum. In particular, it had an impact on the health and personal protection activities in France, two major contributors to the group's profitability and the rise in this metric.

PROPERTY & CASUALTY

Property & Casualty (IFRS - €m) 2018 2017 Change Consolidated sales 376.3 363.4 +3.5%

+3.4% LFL Gross margin 169.5 162.4 +4.4 % Financial income 1.3 3.3 -60.2 % Current EBIT 9.1 5.9 +55.7 %

The Property & Casualty division reported a 3.5% increase in reported sales, comprising flat growth in brokerage commissions (down 0.4% as reported, down 0.7% like-for-like) and a 7.7% increase in premiums as reported and like-for-like.

The strong growth in insurance premiums results from the expansion of corporate and affinity member operations in a considerably reinsured risk-carrying model.

Brokerage commissions were boosted by the expansion in wholesale brokerage, particularly in car, two-wheeled and sailing insurance and the professional range. These effects were offset by the slowdown in travel insurance and assistance, particularly in the United States, and property insurance in Canada.

The increase in gross margin is mainly due to the strong performance of wholesale brokerage in France and travel insurance in Brazil.

The division's current EBIT rose by €3.3m to €9.1m, mainly due to the consolidation of Pont Grup acquired in October 2017.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Group (IFRS - €m) 2018 2017 Change Shareholders' equity (Group share) 617.7 632.3 -2.3 % Provisions for contingencies and charges4 37.8 30.0 +26.0 % Financial debt

% of shareholders' equity 51.9

8.4



% 37.5

5.9



% +38.4%

+2.5 pp Adjusted net cash5 184.7 195.1 -5.3 %

At 31 December 2018, APRIL's balance sheet remained sound:

Consolidated shareholders' equity (Group share) of €617.7m, down €14.7m compared to the previous year, with provisions for contingencies and charges up €7.8m to €37.8m.

(Group share) of €617.7m, down €14.7m compared to the previous year, with provisions for contingencies and charges up €7.8m to €37.8m. Financial debt of €51.9m, i.e. 8.4% of shareholders' equity (Group share), comprising a loan taken out under favourable market conditions and commitments made as part of the Group's acquisition policy (earnouts and commitments to buy out minority interests),

of €51.9m, i.e. 8.4% of shareholders' equity (Group share), comprising a loan taken out under favourable market conditions and commitments made as part of the Group's acquisition policy (earnouts and commitments to buy out minority interests), Group net cash, adjusted for deposit accounts, amounting to €184.7m, compared to €195.1m at 31 December 2017.

DIVIDEND

For 2018, the Board of Directors, meeting on 6 March 2019, will propose to the General Meeting a dividend of €0.17 per share, or €7.0 million, corresponding to a distribution rate of 25% of net income (group share), in line with group dividend policy.

CHALLENGES AND OUTLOOK

In 2019, APRIL's teams will focus on continuing organic growth in priority business lines, turning around loss-making operations and strengthening positions in key markets through targeted acquisitions.

Based on these factors, the APRIL Group is targeting current EBIT growth of 4-7% versus 2018.

APPENDICES

Summary consolidated income statement

Summary consolidated balance sheet

Summary consolidated cash flow statement

Gross margin bridge

Adjusted net cash bridge

UPCOMING RELEASES

2018 annual results presentation: 7 March 2019 at 9.30am in Paris

Shareholders' Annual General Meeting: 25 April 2019, in Lyon

Q1 2019 sales: 30 April 2019 after market close

The 2018 results presentation will be audiocast live on Thursday 7 March at 9.30am on www.april.com and a replay will be available from 2pm on the same day.

APPENDIX 1: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(IFRS - €m) 2018 2017 Sales 997.2 928.4 Net financial income (excluding financing cost) 9.2 11.0 Total income from ordinary activities 1006.4 939.5 Insurance underwriting expenses (400.4 ) (365.9 ) Income or expenses net of ceded reinsurance (12.8 ) (7.1 ) Other purchases and external expenses (263.0 ) (252.5 ) Taxes, duties and similar payments (24.3 ) (23.7 ) Staff costs (204.0 ) (196.2 ) Depreciation allowance (20.5 ) (17.9 ) Provisions (net of reversals) (5.8 ) (3.4 ) Other current operating income and expenses 2.1 (3.3 ) Current EBIT 77.8 69.4 Other non-current income and expenses (3.9 ) (4.5 ) EBIT 73.9 64.9 Financing cost (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Share of companies integrated on an equity basis (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Income tax (43.8 ) (24.3 ) Net income from continuing operations 29.7 40.3 Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations 0.0 (0.1 ) Consolidated net income 29.7 40.2 Share of minority interests 1.5 0.7 Net income (Group share) 28.2 39.6 Earnings per share (in €) 0.70 0.98

APPENDIX 2: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(IFRS - €m) 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Intangible assets 347.1 292.0 of which goodwill 269.5 224.8 Tangible assets 13.6 12.0 Financial investments 608.4 667.2 Reinsurers' share of underwriting provisions 214.5 224.5 Other 27.7 23.2 Total non-current assets 1211.4 1218.9 Receivables from insurance and accepted reinsurance operations 126.8 100.9 Receivables from ceded reinsurance operations 33.6 21.7 Trade receivables 265.9 247.3 Cash and cash equivalents 136.2 107.8 Other 36.9 39.8 Total current assets 599.4 517.5 TOTAL ASSETS 1810.8 1736.3 Shareholders' equity (Group share) 617.7 632.3 Minority interests (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Total shareholders' equity 617.1 632.1 Underwriting provisions for insurance policies 503.7 499.4 Provisions for contingencies and charges 37.8 30.0 Deferred tax liabilities 4.1 7.4 Financial debt 51.9 37.5 Total non-current liabilities 597.4 574.3 Current bank loans and overdrafts 16.3 14.7 Payables from insurance and accepted reinsurance operations 51.5 39.1 Payables from ceded reinsurance operations 61.8 51.1 Operating liabilities 344.1 314.6 Other 122.5 110.5 Total current liabilities 596.2 529.9 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1810.8 1736.3

APPENDIX 3: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(IFRS - €m) 2018 2017 Net income (Group share) 28.2 39.6 Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations 0.0 (0.1 ) Minority interest in consolidated companies' net income 1.5 0.7 Net income from continuing operations 29.7 40.3 Cash flow 79.5 75.1 Change in operating working capital 2.4 (26.9 ) Operating cash flow from discontinued operations (0.0 ) (0.0 ) Net cash flow from operating activities 81.8 48.2 Net investment in tangible and intangible assets (24.2 ) (19.9 ) Net investment in financial assets 40.0 (11.6 ) Net cash flow from acquisition/disposal of consolidated companies (54.1 ) (16.3 ) Investment in equity-accounted companies (1.0 ) - Investment cash flow from discontinued operations - - Net cash flow from investing activities (39.2 ) (47.8 ) Capital increase linked to exercise of stock options - - Capital increase linked to minority interests in consolidated companies 0.1 0.0 Purchase and sale of own shares 0.0 0.1 Dividends paid out (11.8 ) (11.8 ) Net change in borrowings (4.0 ) 18.8 Financing cash flow from discontinued operations - - Net cash flow from financing activities (15.6 ) 7.2 Impact of foreign exchange rate changes (0.3 ) (2.3 ) Change in net cash and cash equivalents 26.8 5.2







APPENDIX 4: GROSS MARGIN BRIDGE

(IFRS - €m) 2018 2017 Sales 997.2 928.4 Financial income of insurance companies 8.6 10.4 Brokerage commissions paid to intermediaries (141.3 ) (137.6 ) Insurance underwriting expenses (400.4 ) (365.9 ) Income or expenses net of ceded reinsurance (12.8 ) (7.1 ) Other 0.1 0.2 Gross margin 451.5 428.4 Of which brokerage 393.4 373.0 Of which risk-carrying 58.1 55.3

APPENDIX 5: ADJUSTED NET CASH BRIDGE

(IFRS - €m) 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Cash and cash equivalents 136.2 107.8 Current bank loans and overdrafts (16.3 ) (14.7 ) Net cash 119.9 93.1 Term deposits 64.8 102.0 Adjusted net cash 184.7 195.1







1 Local H&PP, international health, loan insurance, Property & Casualty niches and the professional market

2 Gross margin allows a comparison between the various brokerage business models and the insurance businesses and shows the contribution of each business to Group value-added:

- With regard to brokerage, gross margin is the difference between (i) commissions recognised under sales and (ii) commissions paid to intermediaries recognised under purchases and external expenses.

- With regard to risk carrying operations, gross margin is the sum of the underwriting result and the financial result.

3 Proforma or like-for-like (LFL): sales at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates. This figure is adjusted for acquisitions, disposals and changes in consolidation method, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, calculated on the basis of the prior year financial statements converted using the exchange rate for the current year.

4 The company received a tax reassessment proposal from the authorities on the Group's reinsurance operations. As stated in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, a €15.0m provision has been recognised in the financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2018.

5 Adjusted net cash = Cash and cash equivalents - current bank loans and overdrafts + deposit accounts registered in the name of APRIL (classified under "Financial investments" on the balance sheet).

