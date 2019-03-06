Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-06 / 17:47 *MOSCOW COMMITTEE FOR TOURISM ANO «Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development»* 1-st Krasnogvardiysky, 21/1, Moscow, 123112 Email: info@welcome.moscow *22 days, 69 photos, and more than 25 000 visitors: Magnum Photos winter exhibition in Zaryadye Park came to an end* From February 11 to March 4, a photo exhibition dedicated to modern Moscow was held in Zaryadye Park. It was the first stage of a collaboration projects cycle of the Moscow Committee for Tourism and Magnum Photos agency. All urban portraits and landscapes presented in the exposition were created live via Magnum Live Lab/19 experimental laboratory. Many leading world photographers, such as Thomas Dworzak from Germany, Alex Majoli from the USA, and Newsha Tavakolian from Iran, took part in the exhibition. In the summer, the second Magnum laboratory to extend winter collection opens its doors. _«Magnum Photos winter exhibition has become a major international culture project. It represents an insight in the life of our city from the outside with some unorthodox angles and accents, as well as cliché reinterpretation and creating a new image of Moscow. The upcoming summer exhibition is going to become a logical extension of the winter cycle and complement the photo chronicle of our modern megapolis with new urban themes and human stories» _- said Nina Gomiashvili - curator of the project. The exposition opening was preceded by creative activities of the Magnum Live Lab / 19 experimental laboratory, where a team of photographers took photos of different parts of the city on a daily basis, gradually filling the exhibition space with their pictures. At the end, *69* best photos were selected among hundreds and they were presented to the visitors of the Dome pavilion in Zaryadye Park. In general, more than *25 000* persons visited the exhibition during *22* days of work. _«I've always wanted to visit Russia, and I agreed to become a part of the Magnum Live Lab / 19 project without any hesitation. Creating an exhibition about modern Moscow is a very sensitive task. Over a two-week period, our team took several thousand photos, trying to understand the city and its inhabitants, to capture its rhythm and atmosphere»?_- saidNewsha Tavakolian - photographer of Magnum Photos international photography agency. Each of the photographers approached the exhibition in his or her own manner. For Thomas Dworzak, central point was «_Walking the Streets of Moscow»_ (1963, USSR, Mosfilm) film. His series of photos are closely linked to the key locations from the film and represent a kind of a photo remake called «_Walking the Streets of Moscow. Winter edition»._ As an epigraph to his project Alex Majoli choose the following quote of an Italian novelist and dramatist Luigi Pirandello «_Right you are if you think so_». As for the name of the series, _Russian scenes_, it reflects Alex's impressions of theatrical drama from everyday urban scenes Newsha Tavakolian paid attention to the youth of modern Moscow and created a portrait series of young people of various professions in their home interiors. Urban scenes of the city were another subject of Newsha's attention, reflecting the environment where these young people live. The site of the project: http://magnummoscow.com [1] *ORGANIZERS* Independent non-profit organization *The Project Office for the Development of Tourism and Hospitality in Moscow* was established by the Government of Moscow and by the Mayor of Moscow in 2018. Its main goal is to encourage the development of the Russian capital as an international and intra-regional touristic and cultural centre. Project Office's activities include the organization of image-building and marketing events and projects focused on the development of the touristic potential of the capital in Russia and abroad in order to increase the number of tourists and contribution of tourism and service sector to the economy of Moscow. *Magnum Photos* - an international photographic agency founded in 1947 by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, George Roger and David Seymour. Due to the stylistic diversity of the founders, the most essential creative professional co-operative in the history of contemporary photography emerged. With offices in Paris, New York, London, Tokyo today Magnum Photos works with the most notable professionals from all over the world who share the values of the founders and combine in their practice journalism, photography, and documentary. Magnum photographers cover world events, film people and places. They challenge the conventions and status quo, reconsider the history and transform lives with the help of the photos. *Zaryadye* is a flagship nationwide park, the only place in Russia featured in the Time's list of World's 100 Greatest places. Zaryadye is located in the historic city centre and its name originates from the oldest district of Moscow with centuries-old history. The lab will occupy the information pavilion Dome. Pavilion's interior architecture replicates the central part of the Russian exhibition at the Venice Biennale of Architecture of 2012, which was awarded a special prize. *Press-office: * *Kate Kochetkova T. +7(916)689-00-99, E-mail: KochetkovaEV5@mos.ru* 