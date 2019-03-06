

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday, as growth worries resurfaced after data showed U.S. trade deficit to have jumped to the highest level in a decade last year.



Investors were also reacting to news on Brexit and trade deal front, besides tracking earnings reports and economic data from the region.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.04%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. market ended marginally up, with its benchmark FTSE 100 edging up 0.17%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 settled lower by 0.28% and 0.16%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.04% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Sweden and Turkey ended lower. Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Spain closed on a positive note, while Poland ended flat.



In France, bank stock Credit Agricole declined on reports about alleged money laundering to the tune of several billions of euros from Russia by a network. Dutch major ING too declined sharply due to alleged involvement in the network.



A rating downgrade pushed British stock Burberry shares by about 4%. Legal ^ General, Capita, Paddy Power and Intu Properties lost between 2 to 3.4%.



British American Tobacco surged more than 5%. Tui, Antofagasta, EasyJet, Imperial Brands, Relx and Reckitt Benckiser also ended on a firm note.



In the German market, Fresenius, Infineon, Lufthansa, Daimler, Volkswagen, Continental and Deutsche Post lost 1 to 2%, while Deutsche Bank gained about 1.3%.



In France, STMicroElectronics declined more than 3.5%. Dassault Systemes, Valeo, Peugeot, Accor and Renault lost 1 to 3%, while Publics Groupe, Air Liquide, Danone, Carrefour, Airbus and Capgemini closed higher.



In addition to uncertainty about Brexit and trade talks progress, data showing a slowdown in U.S. private sector job growth and widening trade deficit too hurt sentiment. Geopolitical concerns after the abrupt end to the Donald Trump - Kim Jong Un summit last week too continued to weigh on markets.



Data from payroll processor ADP showed U.S. private sector job growth slowed in February after an upwardly revised spike in January.



ADP said private sector employment increased by 183,000 jobs in February after soaring by an upwardly revised 300,000 jobs in January.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 189,000 jobs compared to the addition of 213,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than anticipated in December, as imports jumped and exports slumped.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $59.8 billion in December from a revised $50.3 billion in November. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $57.9 billion.



The substantial monthly increase drove the U.S. trade deficit to its highest level since reaching $60.2 billion in October of 2008.



The trade deficit for 2018 was also the biggest since 2008, widening to $621.0 billion from $552.3 billion in 2017 as Trump ramped up his trade war with China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX