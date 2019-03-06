On January 28, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Indentive AB (the "Company") were to receive observation status with reference to information that the Company, through an acquisition of Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, was to change its business into a new unit. According to the same information, the Company would distribute its old operations to its shareholders. On February 8, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status for Indentive AB with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On February 28, 2019, the annual general meeting of Indentive AB decided upon an acquisition of Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, and to distribute its old operations to its shareholders. Yesterday, on March 5, 2019, Indentive AB published a press release with information that the Company had disclosed a company description, in which it states that the Company has working capital for twelve months. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Indentive AB (INDEN B, ISIN code SE0010245688, order book ID 145803) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.