Findit, Inc.: Findit Announces Case Study Results on Homes for Sale in Real Estate Listings on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation announces case study results from real estate listings posted in Findit by Realtor Barb St. Amant of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

Barb St. Amant, a leading real estate agent in Atlanta and member of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty placed two real estate listings in Findit, one on February 26, 2019 and one on February 28, 2019 with the strategy of driving more traffic to the real estate listings without displaying other agents and other homes for sale in the same listing as popular real estate sites such as Zillow and Trulia do.

The first listing, 9661 Huntcliff Trace Sandy Springs Georgia 30350 is offered at $849,900. The second listing, 4575 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Sandy Springs Georgia 30342 is offered at $1,125,000.

Findit's Case Study Included:

A Vanity URL For Each Listing Where The URL was the Address of the Property

Photos That Included A Title and Description On Each Photo Tagged with the Address and Phone Number for Barb St. Amant

A Video Produced and Published on Youtube and within Findit

A Real Estate Listing in Findit Real Estate which includes photos of the listing, property information, and links to the listing on Barb St. Amant's agent portal

Right Now Status Updates within Each Findit Site that included photos, the video link, the link to the property in Findit Real Estate and more.

Case Study Results for the Following Properties

Findit published content for 9661 Huntcliff Trace on February 26, 2019

9661 Huntcliff Trace Sandy Springs Georgia 30350

Vanity URL address of 9661 Huntcliff Trace Sandy Springs, Georgia 30350 Listing



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqbjUh2MMYI

Searches performed on Google, Yahoo, and Bing on March 4, 2019 resulted in the following findings:

Links to Findit for Barb St. Amant found on Page 1 of Yahoo and Bing

Links to the Youtube Video produced for Barb St. Amant for listing found on Page 2 of Google

Links to other sites that picked up Barb St. Amant's listing on Findit found on Page 3 of Google

Images on Findit appearing in Images in Google

Total shares from Findit to other social sites accumulated for this listing, 54

Findit published content for 4575 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Sandy Springs, Georgia 30342 on February 28, 2019

4575 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Sandy Springs Georgia 30342

Vanity URL for 4575 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Sandy Springs, Georgia 30342 Listing.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtrTbMQt-zc

Searches performed on Google, Yahoo, and Bing on March 4, 2019 resulted in the following findings:

Links to Findit for Barb St. Amant found on Page 1 of Yahoo and Bing

Links to the Youtube Video produced for Barb St. Amant for listing found on Page 2 of Google

Links to other sites that picked up Barb St. Amant's listing on Findit found on Page 3 of Google

Images on Findit appearing in Images in Google

Total shares from Findit to other social sites accumulated for this listing, 37

For $7.95, agents can create a real estate listing and account on Findit for each listing they have. When you publish content on Findit, whether it is in a right now status update or a real estate listing in Findit Realty, no other agents appear in the listing. Each agent can share these listings to Facebook, LinkedIN, Google My Business, Pinterest and to other social sites. When you share to these other social sites, you can target potential home buyers as well as the seller so these people can share the listing themselves.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Real estate agents that want to be the exclusive contact for their listing can do so when they publish their listing on Findit. Unlike Zillow and these other real estate websites that pull in real estate listings from FMLS or MLS, Findit does not sell ad space for other agents to appear on the property listing in Findit. The listing agent of the property is the only agent that appears on the property listing in Findit unless the agent makes the decision to include other contact information for other agents within the listing."

Findit is currently conducting a similar case study for vacation rental properties for Abodeca.com, a vacation rental listing service that does not charge booking fees to vacation renters like many other popular vacation rental listing sites do.

About Barb St. Amant

Barb St. Amant became a real estate agent more than 14 years ago and quickly distinguished herself as one of the top agents in North Atlanta. Her success has come from hard work, dedication to her clients and an in-depth knowledge of the real estate market.

Patient, persistent and thorough, Barb will always go the extra mile. A former oncology nurse for over 20 years at Emory, Barb has a passion for helping people. Her motto continues to be, 'do what you love, love what you do!'

Whether up-sizing, downsizing or somewhere in between, let Barb guide you to a stress-free, successful transaction, while having some fun along the way!

Barb enjoys working with buyer and seller clients throughout Metro Atlanta, specializing in Buckhead, Chastain Park, Sandy Springs, East Cobb and Smyrna, but you'll find her just about anywhere her clients need to go!

An Atlanta resident for more than 40 years, Barb and her husband, Bill, are the proud parents of grown twin sons, one in California and the other in Atlanta.

Memberships:

Life Member, Atlanta REALTORS® Top Producers

Member, Atlanta REALTORS®

Member, Georgia Association of REALTORS®

Member, National Association of REALTORS®

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

