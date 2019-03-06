Award Received from the Sexual Medicine Society of North America to Fund a Targazyme TZ101 Study to Reverse Erectile Dysfunction in Prostate Cancer Patients

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Targazyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel enzyme products to improve efficacy outcomes for stem cell transplantation, immunotherapy, gene therapy and regenerative medicine, announced today an award from The Sexual Medicine Society of North America. This award will fund a pivotal study at The University of Texas Health Science Center to prove the concept that TZ 101 treated mesenchymal stem cells reverses erectile dysfunction in men with prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of death for men. By 2 years, at least 60% of men who receive treatment for prostate cancer, either through prostatectomy or radiotherapy will experience poor erectile function due to nerve and vascular damage. This grows to 80% of men by 15 years.

Therapy using mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) post-treatment to regenerate nerves and vascular tissues has shown promise in reversing these losses of erectile function. However, these therapies are limited by technical need for the mesenchymal cells to home to and be retained within the corpus cavernousm (CC) so that they can be effective in restoring erectile dysfunction. Targazyme's TZ 101 shows great promise in improving mesenchymal stem cell delivery to and retention within the corpus cavernousm to restore nerve, vascular and erectile function' said Dr. Wang Run, Professor of Surgery (Urology) at University of Texas, Houston Medical Center. 'The results from this study will form the basis for entering clinical trials to use TZ 101-treated MSCs to treat erectile dysfunction with the goal of improving the quality of life of men with prostate cancer'.

While we are primarily focused on improving outcomes for patients undergoing cancer immunotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, the granting of this medical award for study of Targazyme's product provides additional validation of our novel platform technologies for improving efficacy, safety and cost of care outcomes for multiple areas of cell therapy including mesenchymal stem cell therapy, said Lynnet Koh, CEO and Chairman of Targazyme. If successful, these results will not only restore quality of life for men after prostate cancer treatment, but also form the basis for the use of TZ101 to enhance mesenchymal stem cell therapy in other disease indications.

