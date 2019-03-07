

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is reportedly planning to shut down all 87 of its U.S. pop-up stores.



According to WSJ, the closings are expected by the end of next month. The decision to close all of its pop-up stores ends the retail giant's long experiment with these small shops.



'Across our Amazon network, we regularly evaluate our businesses to ensure we're making thoughtful decisions around how we can best serve our customers,' an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. 'After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program, and are instead expanding Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star, where we provide a more comprehensive customer experience and broader selection.'



The pop-up stores usually showcase devices like voice-assistant speakers, tablets and Kindle e-readers. Pop-ups are operated in locations ranging from malls and Kohl's stores to Amazon's Whole Foods stores in 21 states.



