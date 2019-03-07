HighJump Honors Women Leaders in Supply Chain at Elevate 2019

Awards celebrate women's achievements and contributions to the future of supply chain

MINNEAPOLIS and SAN ANTONIO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, awarded five women with its second-annual Top Women Leaders in Supply Chain (WLSC) awards at its user conference, HighJump Elevate. The honorees were selected based on their exemplary work within their own companies while driving innovation forward for warehousing and logistics across the globe.

"The future of supply chain is coming at us faster than ever - and part of that future is the advancement of women," said Chad Collins, CEO at HighJump. "Our Women Leaders in Supply Chain honorees embody the dedication and talent that is empowering the supply chain of the future. Having these women as part of the HighJump family is truly an honor."

According to a survey conducted by Gartner and AWESOME, 14 percent of companies, on average, reported executive-level supply chain positions being held by women. HighJump is dedicated to see this number grow. The WLSC awards, given during the Women Leaders in Supply Chain Luncheon, recognize the dedication and achievements of women to foster the growth of female leaders throughout the supply chain worldwide.

This year's WLSC award recipients include:

Woman of the Year -

Lori Jackson , vice president of operations and fulfillment, Dollar Shave Club: Jackson's leadership in dynamic, market disruptive organizations has changed how customers consume - particularly in online subscription services. Her contributions to modern supply chain execution have revolutionized distribution and logistics. She is currently leading Dollar Shave Club's global expansion and cloud migration - sustaining 200 percent year-over-year growth.

Women of Recognition -

Paddy Sellino , U.S. director of office operations, Preferred Freezer Services: Paddy has been with Preferred Freezer Services 24 years. She leads a team of almost 40 office managers and more than 100 customer service professionals with true enthusiasm, integrity and decisiveness.

HighJump Elevate was held March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. In its 13th year, Elevate brings together 800+ supply chain professionals from across the globe. Along with learning the latest for HighJump's unique line of solutions and professional services, attendees are provided with networking and educational opportunities to accelerate their businesses.

Further details are here.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com/

