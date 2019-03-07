

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ShockWave Medical Inc. said that it priced its initial public offering of 5.70 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 7, 2019, under the symbol 'SWAV'. All of the shares are being offered by ShockWave.



The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ShockWave, are expected to be $96.9 million.



The offering is scheduled to close on March 11, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 855,000 shares of ShockWave's common stock at the price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX