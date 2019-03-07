SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. - AFH

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Atlas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2019, Atlas issued a press release announcing, among other things, that "[a]ctuarial work conducted in connection with year-end indicated a need to increase reserve estimates for unpaid losses due primarily to bodily injury claims from accident years 2016 and prior." Specifically, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated that "[t]hese claims are showing higher severity and have been open for longer periods than we had estimated" and that Atlas had "strengthened reserves to account for the possibility of higher costs for the tail on these prior accident years."

Following this announcement, Atlas's stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 60.88%, to close at $2.66 on March 5, 2019.

