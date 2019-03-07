

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday for the third straight session following the negative cues from Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen. Lingering worries about tensions on the Korean peninsula amid indications that North Korea is rapidly rebuilding a long-range rocket site that it had earlier pledged to dismantle, weighed on the market.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 162.39 points or 0.75 percent to 21,434.42, after touching a low of 21,416.94 earlier. Japanese shares fell further from three-month highs on Wednesday.



The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are lower almost 2 percent, Sony is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.7 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 3 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by almost 1 percent, while Toyota is adding 0.2 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing more than 1 percent each.



Shares of Mizuho Financial are declining more than 1 percent after the bank lowered its full-year profit outlook by 86 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the major losers, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 6 percent and Taiyo Yuden is lower by 6 percent. Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Screen Holdings are declining more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary January results for its leading and coincident indexes.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday after a U.S. think tank said analysis of new satellite images of activity at a North Korean long-range rocket site suggested Pyongyang may be rapidly rebuilding the test facility that it pledged to dismantle. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images were taken two days after the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement late last month. Traders also reacted negatively to a report from payroll processor ADP showing U.S. private sector job growth slowed in February after an upwardly revised spike in January.



The Dow fell 133.17 points or 0.5 percent to 25,673.46, the Nasdaq slumped 70.44 points or 0.9 percent to 7,505.92 and the S&P 500 slid 18.20 points or 0.7 percent to 2,771.45.



The major European markets ended mixed on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday following the release of a report showing a much bigger than expected weekly jump in crude oil inventories. WTI crude for April delivery dipped $0.34 or 0.6 percent to $56.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



