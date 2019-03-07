

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday despite the weak cues overnight from Wall Street. However, gains are muted in most markets amid worries about global economic growth after data showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened to a ten-year high in December 2018 and U.S. private sector job growth slowed in February.



Investors also digested news that China's Huawei Technologies has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government for barring its equipment from certain networks in the U.S.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session despite the negative cues from Wall Street and weakness in mining stocks. Data showing that Australia recorded a better-than-expected merchandise trade surplus in January boosted sentiment.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 15.90 points or 0.25 percent to 6,261.50, after touching a high of 6,267.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 13.70 points or 0.22 percent to 6,340.50. Australian stocks closed higher on Wednesday.



In the banking space, Westpac is adding 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is higher by 0.4 percent, while ANZ Banking is down 0.1 percent.



National Australia Bank's shares are advancing more than 1 percent after the bank said it has appointed Philip Chronican as chairman.



AMP said it has promoted Debbie Alliston to chief investment officer of its $62 billion multi-asset funds amid a leadership overhaul following the royal commission hearing. The wealth manager's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



Gold miners are higher even as gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher despite lower crude oil prices. Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by 0.7 percent, while Santos is down 0.4 percent.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is losing almost 5 percent, BHP is declining almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent, with shares of all the three companies trading ex-dividend.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$4.549 billion in January. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$2.90 billion and was up A$780 million from the upwardly revised A$3.769 billion surplus in December.



Exports were up 5.0 percent on month or A$1.901 billion to A$39.937 billion in January from A$38.036 billion in the previous month. Imports picked up 3.0 percent or A$1.121 billion to A$35.388 billion from A$34.267 billion a month earlier.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics also said that the total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in January, coming in at A$27.018 billion. That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in December.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7032, up from $0.7033 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is declining for the third straight session following the negative cues from Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen amid concerns about global economic growth. Lingering worries about tensions on the Korean peninsula also weighed on the market.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 162.39 points or 0.75 percent to 21,434.42, after touching a low of 21,416.94 earlier. Japanese shares fell further from three-month highs on Wednesday.



The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are lower almost 2 percent, Sony is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.7 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 3 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by almost 1 percent, while Toyota is adding 0.2 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing more than 1 percent each.



Shares of Mizuho Financial are declining more than 1 percent after the bank lowered its full-year profit outlook by 86 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the major losers, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 6 percent and Taiyo Yuden is lower by 6 percent. Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Screen Holdings are declining more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary January results for its leading and coincident indexes.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are also modestly higher, while Hong Kong and Taiwan are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday after a U.S. think tank said analysis of new satellite images of activity at a North Korean long-range rocket site suggested Pyongyang may be rapidly rebuilding the test facility that it pledged to dismantle. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images were taken two days after the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement late last month. Traders also reacted negatively to a report from payroll processor ADP showing U.S. private sector job growth slowed in February after an upwardly revised spike in January.



The Dow fell 133.17 points or 0.5 percent to 25,673.46, the Nasdaq slumped 70.44 points or 0.9 percent to 7,505.92 and the S&P 500 slid 18.20 points or 0.7 percent to 2,771.45.



The major European markets ended mixed on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday following the release of a report showing a much bigger than expected weekly jump in crude oil inventories. WTI crude for April delivery dipped $0.34 or 0.6 percent to $56.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX