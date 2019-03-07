Sales Office Open for 'Symbol', Cyprus Luxury Residential Development to Be Built With Elena Baturina's Investments

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Symbol Residence', a high-end residential development in Limassol, Cyprus, now welcomes its potential residents at a glamorous sales office on site. The business space was designed an Italian architectural and interior design firm to match the ambitious architecture of 'Symbol' itself, developed by the Spanish celebrity architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio 'Taller de Arquitectura'. The contemporary and laconic interior of the business space is finished in mirrors, natural dark wood and grey marble.

As was previously announced, the overall investment into the development will amount to €40 mln. The plot of 4.6 thousand square meters located directly on the beachline in proximity to the Limassol city centre with excellent transport links, was acquired in November 2016.

The building will be comprised of 23 residential units, a total of over 7 thousand square meters. The concept offers spacious terraces on each floor, layout flexibility permitting variations in the apartment's size and typology, and allows unobstructed views to the sea. In the territory of the development there will be such facilities as an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, a private garden and dedicated concierge and security services.

Behind the realisation of the project stand the investment structures of the international businesswoman Elena Baturina, who has extensive experience in management in development and construction. She headed her own construction company Inteco for two decades. Under her direction, the company became one of the leading construction firms in Russia, with a wide-ranging, award-winning portfolio that extended beyond the borders of the country.

Of the project Elena Baturina says, "It will be a remarkable piece of architecture, one that creates the impression of movement in space in four directions. There will be a central void that forms an urban window and adds lightness, making the whole structure 'float'. The façade will combine opaque and transparent elements, so it will reflect the sky and the sea, without turning into a crude mirror-like surface."

Baturina's commercial interests now encompass hotels in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia, renewable energy interests in Italy, Greece and Cyprus, an engineering company in Germany specialising in the architectural membranes used on Wimbledon's Centre Court retractable roof amongst other high-profile venues, plus extensive commercial and residential property interests in the EU, the US, Kazakhstan and Russia.