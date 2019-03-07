Groupe Rand Accelerates Its Digital Transformation in the Fashion Sector With Openbravo

LILLE, France, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, the global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative retailing, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by Groupe Rand. The contract covers the deployment of Openbravo software using Openbravo Cloud and implementation services at the company's headquarters and across 43 stores in France, Spain and Italy belonging to its well-known brands, Lollipops and Balaboosté.

This strategic project will enable Groupe Rand to move forward in the digital transformation of its businesses in fashion jewelry and accessories. The company will strengthen its innovation strategy with new features that will modernize its retail operations, improving its customer experience in all stores with mobile POS and accelerating its omnichannel strategy.

"We are delighted to have signed this contract with Openbravo to accelerate our digital transformation in our retail business," said Marc Aimonino, CIO of Groupe Rand. "We were particularly impressed by the functional coverage of Openbravo and the flexibility of its cloud and mobile technology platform, which will enable our business to gain agility and realize significant IT cost savings."

"We are very pleased over this new project with a recognized leader in French fashion, Groupe Rand. This confirms the value our cloud-based omnichannel solution brings, compared to other historical retail software players on the French market," says Bruno Menteaux, General Manager for France & Northern Europe at Openbravo. "The flexibility offered by Openbravo will allow the current system to be replaced very quickly, so the company can quickly focus on its new growth strategy. "

About Groupe Rand

As the Parisian leader in the market of the fancy jewel and accessories of fashion for five generations, Groupe Rand passionately continues to promote the link between innovation and traditional know-how.

Based in the heart of Paris for more than 80 years at the same address, Groupe Rand is now present in more than 11,000 points of sale in 12 countries worldwide. More than 700 employees are dedicated to developing the company around its founding values: passion, loyalty, respect and innovation.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is a global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative retailing. The Openbravo Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based omnichannel platform providing comprehensive omnichannel capabilities. It is built on a highly flexible, mobile-enabled technology platform, which allows retailers to innovate more and faster, and to manage change more efficiently.

With customers in more than 60 countries and over 16,000 back-office users and 25,000 points of sale currently using its solutions, Openbravo offers the most flexible omnichannel platform on the market. Openbravo has offices in France, Dubai, India, Mexico, and Spain.

Visit www.openbravo.com to learn more.

