Israel's most active venture investor celebrates six years of making a global impact at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, the Largest Technology Showcase in Israel

OurCrowd, a global investment platform and Israel's leading venture investor, announced that it raised a total of $1 billion for 170 companies and 18 funds in just six years. Of those portfolio companies, 29 of them have achieved exit.

"We've built a model for the investor community that democratizes access to incredible companies, and it's working-to the tune of $1 billion in just six short years," said Jon Medved, Founder CEO of OurCrowd. "The synergy we've created between investors, companies and venture funds has allowed us to play an instrumental role in building Israel's reputation as a global leader in innovation and technology."

The OurCrowd network consists of 30,000 registered investors from over 150 countries.

Geographically, the company's primary investor base remains the United States, followed by Asia. The average number of investments made by individuals was seven, with an average portfolio size of over $350,000.

Last year alone, OurCrowd underwent enormous growth, solidifying its place in the venture capital ecosystem. Highlights from 2018 include:

Invested in 24 new companies, including:

AlphaTau Medical: new radio therapy for solid cancer tumors

C2A cybersecurity for connected vehicles

Beyond Meat Develops and manufactures a plant-based meat subtitute.

Insightec: MR-guided focused ultrasound for non-invasive surgery

MeMed preventing misuse of antibiotics

skyTran new form of urban travel

ThetaRay AI-based detection and protection against financial fraud

Data.world: Enables users to easily collect and integrate data

In 2018, OurCrowd

Saw 11 of its companies achieve exit, notably Corephotonics' acquisition by Samsung; Jump Bikes' acquisition by Uber; Invertex's acquisition by Nike; BriefCam's acquisition by Canon; MST's acquisition by TransEnterix and NooBaa's acquisition by Red Hat Inc./IBM

Expanded operations with 3 new offices in Israel including Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Jerusalem, bringing the total to 11 offices worldwide from London, Madrid, Toronto, New York, San Diego, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong

Hired 50+ new employees and 1,000+ new positions opened at portfolio companies

In addition to its Global Investor Summer, held over 102 events around the world across 36 different cities, 12 different countries, and on 6 different continents with 11,000+ attendees

Launched Labs/02 seed stage incubator, which invested in 6 early-stage companies including ForceNock, which was acquired by CheckPoint Software. Labs/02 partnered with South Korea's leading venture capital firms DTNI and Yozma Group Korea.

Received notable awards including being named Most Active Venture Investor in Israel by PitchBook Data, Inc., and being listed as one of Fintech 100's Leading Global Fintech Innovators for the 5th consecutive year.

., and being listed as one of for the consecutive year. OurCrowd made a significant contribution to tech-tourism in Israel, hosting over 220 delegations from the US, China, Australia, Brazil, the UK and Canada.

OurCrowd's extensive list of 18 funds provides individuals access to innovative venture investments coupled with the benefits of diversification and professional management. At today's OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, OurCrowd launched two unique venture funds in one day: OurCrowd Impact Fund (venture-backed businesses solving some of the world's greatest challenges); and OurCrowd's Medtech Fund (innovative medical technologies and therapeutics). Additional funds include: Oxx (growth stage European B2B SaaS); 7thirty Opportunity Fund (early stage cannabis tech fund) and; ADvantage (global sports tech).

These figures were announced at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem, the largest technology showcase in Israel with over 170 startups and 17,000 registered attendees.

"While we are excited about the growth we experienced in 2018, the summit kicks off the further challenge of building yet another year of hypergrowth for OurCrowd, said Jon Medved, Founder CEO of OurCrowd.On our marathon journey, each time we reach a summit, we catch our breath and look up and realize the further peaks yet to scale."

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised $1 billion and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.comand click "Join."

About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7 in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel's history, with 17,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005469/en/

