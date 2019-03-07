

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported that FFO 1 or operating result after interest and taxes for fiscal year 2018 increased by 15.8 % to 1.07 billion euros from 919.5 million euros last year. This development was due largely to the acquisition of Victoria Park in Sweden and BUWOG in Austria. Investments in the portfolio, as well as new construction and floor additions, also contributed to the positive business results.



Rental income came to around 1.9 billion euros, compared to 1.7 billion euros last year.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will be proposing a dividend of EUR 1.44 per share to the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2019 (2017: EUR 1.32).



Expectations for the company's earnings power in 2019 are also positive. Group FFO is expected to reach between 1.14 billion euros and 1.19 billion euros.



Investments in modernization and maintenance are likely to remain at a high level of around 2 billion euros. Vonovia will invest considerably more in new construction, senior-friendly apartment conversion and projects in Sweden.



The company said it still aims to carry out energy-efficiency modernizations on 3 % of its buildings in Germany each year, a considerably higher percentage than the average investment in Germany.



The company is currently developing 11 of these neighborhoods across Germany, encompassing 6,800 residential units. With a planned investment volume totaling more than EUR 400 million for the ongoing projects alone, the aim is to achieve sustainable improvements in the neighborhoods over the coming years. Vonovia also finances an endowed professorship in neighborhood development at EBZ Business School in Bochum.



Dortmund Westerfilde is currently one of the main neighborhood development projects. The project started in 2016 and will be completed in 2020.



In cooperation with the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Dortmund city authorities, Vonovia is investing around EUR 25 million in about 640 of its existing apartments. 110 apartments will be turned into subsidized, price-controlled homes.



