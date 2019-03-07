Raisio Oyj: Raisio and Dr. Schär signed a strategic alliance

Raisio plc, Press Release, 7 March 2019

RAISIO AND DR. SCHÄR SIGNED A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Raisio has signed an agreement on a strategic alliance with the Italian company Dr. Schär AG. Dr. Schär is a leading global company in gluten-free foods while Raisio is a forerunner in cholesterol-lowering functional foods and an innovative expert in Finnish oats. Combined expertise of the companies opens new commercial opportunities for both.

The long-term framework agreement now signed outlines the essential contents of the strategic alliance. The companies are exploring opportunities for extensive collaboration in product development and manufacturing, among other things.

Raisio and Dr. Schär see that this strategic alliance creates added value for both companies. The collaboration also opens new opportunities for Raisio's Benecol and Elovena brands, in Dr. Schär's strong markets, particularly in Germany, Italy, France and Spain.

Raisio's President and CEO Pekka Kuusniemi: "With its clear focus and high expertise in the markets of value-added products, Dr. Schär is an excellent partner for Raisio. Dr. Schär's strong foothold in Europe complements Raisio's geographical presence."

Dr. Schär's CEO Ulrich Ladurner: "The strategic alliance with Raisio is an important step for us as it will enable us to further develop and strengthen our distribution network. In addition, Raisio's value brands will complete our portfolio and we will get access to Raisio's excellence in oats. As a family-owned company, it is important for us to know that the companies share the same core values."

Dr. Schär is a pioneer in developing gluten-free products since 1922. With its extensive experience and know-how in R&D and marketing, Dr. Schär is the world's leading company. Today, Dr. Schär products are available around the globe. Since 2014, Dr. Schär has expanded its area of activities by developing and commercialising special products in the field of medical nutrition. Dr. Schär has 1270 employees and 10 production plants. The net sales amounted to EUR 360 million in 2018.

RAISIO PLC

Pekka Kuusniemi

President and CEO

tel. +358 50 537 3883





