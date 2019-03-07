

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may drift lower at open on Thursday as investors await some kind of resolution to U.S.-China trade negotiations.



Given the extraordinary tensions that prevail in the U.S.-China relationship, observes remain skeptical over the United States and China reaching a trade deal to overcome differences.



Geopolitical tensions, global growth concerns and Brexit uncertainty may also keep underlying sentiment cautious.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to slash growth forecasts and announce tentative steps to spur growth when it reviews its monetary policy later today.



President Mario Draghi will hold a news conference after the interest-rate decision.



Asian markets are trading mixed after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development downgraded its growth forecast for Group of 20 nations, saying that trade disputes and economic uncertainty over Brexit would hit world commerce and businesses.



The U.S. dollar steadied after six days of gains as investors await U.S. jobs data due on Friday. Oil prices rose, drawing support from OPEC-led output cuts and the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.



The Canadian dollar languished near two-month lows after the Bank of Canada sounded cautious about the timing of future rate hikes in the wake of an abrupt economic deceleration.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell for a third consecutive session as data on private sector job growth and trade balance disappointed investors and reports emerged that Pyongyang may be rapidly rebuilding the test facility that it pledged to dismantle.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.7 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session mostly lower as investors awaited fresh developments on trade and Brexit.



The pan European Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX