

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS AG (HUGSF.PK) reported fiscal 2018 net income of 236 million euros, up 2% from prior year. Earnings per share was 3.42 euros compared to 3.35 euros. EBITDA before special items was 489 million euros compared to 491 million euros, a year ago.



The company said the positive effects from higher sales and consistent cost management were offset by strategic investments in product quality and in the digital transformation of the business model. In addition, earnings development was negatively impacted by currency effects.



Sales grew by 4% in fiscal year 2018, adjusted for currency effects. Sales in the reporting currency were 2.80 billion euros, up 2% compared to the prior year.



For the fourth-quarter, EBITDA before special items improved 11% year-over-year to 159 million euros. Fourth-quarter sales were 783 million euros, up 7% from a year ago.



The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG intend to recommend a five-cent increase in dividend, to 2.70 euros per share, at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for fiscal year 2018.



HUGO BOSS expects to increase Group sales in 2019 at a mid-single-digit percentage rate on a currency-adjusted basis. HUGO BOSS aims to increase the Group's gross profit margin in 2019 by up to 50 basis points compared to the prior year. The Group expects EBIT to increase at a high single-digit percentage rate in 2019. The Group said its net income should also grow at a high single-digit percentage rate compared to the prior year.



For 2019, the Group expects a free cash flow of between 210 million euros and 260 million euros. The company said the targeted increase compared to the prior year particularly reflects the expected higher operating profit as well as the projection of a significantly reduced cash outflow from changes in trade net working capital.



Mark Langer, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG, stated: 'The current year will be all about the execution of our Business Plan 2022. With the focus clearly set on our strategic priorities, we are ensuring profitable growth in 2019 and beyond. Strong momentum in our own online business and in Asia will make a significant contribution this year.'



