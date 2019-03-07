Sitecore Experience to Help Europe's Marketers Tackle Their Biggest Digital Marketing Challenges

Sitecore details complete keynote lineup and agenda for London conference

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced its keynote speakers and agenda for the inaugural Sitecore Experience conference on April 3 in Central London. Registration is currently open for the one-day event, which will bring together hundreds of digital marketing leaders from around the region to discuss emerging trends and share winning strategies and tactics to address challenges unique to the European market.

"Today marketers are on the front lines of driving digital transformation, yet their efforts are often let down by the absence of best practices and case studies surrounding people, process, and technology," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "Sitecore, along with our partners and customers, are intimately familiar with proven approaches to overcome these roadblocks. We can't wait to share customer success stories and the tools our peers across Europe can apply to master their digital initiatives."

The Sitecore Experience agenda features forward-thinking keynotes from industry luminaries, Sitecore customers and partners, and Sitecore executives. The conference will kick off with a keynote from Paige O'Neill, who will be joined by customers including Volvo Cars, Carter Jonas, and British Red Cross to share the inside stories of their success. In addition, keynotes from Jeremy White, executive editor of Wired, Theresa Regli, digital asset management expert and author, and Allison Simpkins, senior vice president for Valtech North America, will look into the customer experience of the future, highlight key areas of digital innovation, and offer practical advice to meet the demands of constantly evolving consumers.

Attendees also will be able to explore 12 breakout sessions across three dynamic tracks:

Personalise with Precision: dig deep into the why and how of personalisation, with practical advice on justifying the investment, choosing and implementing the best tactics for your organisation, and building trust in a new era of privacy.

dig deep into the why and how of personalisation, with practical advice on justifying the investment, choosing and implementing the best tactics for your organisation, and building trust in a new era of privacy. Connections Driving Commerce: uncover the secrets to developing lifelong relationships with your brand by providing experiences that inspire and engage customers by demonstrating you know who they are and what they need.

uncover the secrets to developing lifelong relationships with your brand by providing experiences that inspire and engage customers by demonstrating you know who they are and what they need. Solve the Content Crisis: hear real stories from the frontlines about marketers connecting the dots between content and customer behavior to create the immersive experiences today's consumers demand.

Throughout, the Sitecore Experience agenda will continue Sitecore's commitment to support and encourage the professional advancement of women in the digital marketing and technology fields. In particular, a lunchtime fireside chat and panel discussion will focus on strategies to drive innovation, create solutions that reflect all users, and achieve greater business results by bringing more diversity to the table.

To learn more about Sitecore Experience and to register for the conference, please visit https://sitecore-experience.sitecore.com/.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel-before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

