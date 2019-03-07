Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 07-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6 March 2019 it purchased for cancellation 3,000 Income Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP20.55 per share. Following the above transaction, the total number of Income Shares in issue is 7,980,785. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company. Enquiries: Helena Harvey/Kerry Higgins Maitland Administration Services Limited 01245 398950 Robert Finlay Stockdale Securities Limited 020 7601 6118 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: POS TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 7739 EQS News ID: 784771 End of Announcement EQS News Service

